Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, have parted company with head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu.

Adomonline.com on Monday confirmed that coach Papic had tendered in his resignation letter due to ‘unhappiness’ after just three months in charge.

The Serbian trainer returned to the club in November 2020 to replace Edward Nii Odoom.

In a statement issued today, February 16, 2021, Hearts of Oak said that they have accepted resignation letters from both coach Papic and Mr Owu.

According to the club, coach Papic resigned due to ‘personal reasons’ and not because of clashes with management as widely reported.

“Accra Hearts of Oak SC has parted company with head coach Kostadin Papic and goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu.

“Both members of the technical team tendered in their resignations on February 15, 2021,” parts of the statement read.

The club also expressed appreciation to the two coaches for their service to the club.

“The club would like to thank Papic and Ben for their time at Hearts of Oak and wish them success in their future,” the club said.

The exit of the two brings to three the number of coaches who have left the club in less than a week.

Last week, assistant coach Asare Bediako also resigned. The club initially denied the report only for Mr Papic to confirm it in an interview.

Meanwhile, Nii Noi has been named as the interim gaffer.

Below is the statement from Hearts of Oak: