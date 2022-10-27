Reigning gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has cracked the ribs of her fans after her attempt to sing in English went terribly wrong.

Piesie, after an insightful interview on Adom FM, opted to give a rendition of her popular ‘Waye Me Yie’ song, but in English language.

Having quit her education after Junior High School, Piesie struggled to match the right lyrics to the melody, a situation which generated uncontrollable laughter in the studio.

She tried to directly translate the lyrics from Twi to English, but after an unsuccessful attempt, she called for reinforcement.

Piesie Esther demonstrated that her language issues cannot hinder her from rendering her praise to God for elevating her from grass to grace.

Click to watch video of Piesie speaking English: