Nigerian musician Burna Boy says he is proud of Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif after the release of the latter’s debut album.

In a post on his Snapchat, Burna Boy shared the covert art of the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’s album The Villain I Never Was.

He advised his followers to give the album a listen writing “Get that @blacksherif album now.”

Underneath the picture, he added “proud of lil bro.(sic)”

This is Burna Boy’s first reaction to The Villain I Never Was since it was released early in October.

The album has only one feature – the ‘Second Sermon Remix’ which features Burna Boy.

The two artistes began working together and developing a relationship when the Nigerian Afrobeat star was seen jamming to the original song in a viral video sometime in October 2021.

The two recorded the song which has grown to be one of Black Sheif’s biggest hits.

Burna Boy during one of his concerts in the UK brought Black Sherif on stage with him to perform.