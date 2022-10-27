The Majority in Parliament has initiated an action at the Supreme Court with regard to Speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling on Adwoa Safo‘s absenteeism case.

The Writ, yet to be filed, titled Sulemana Adamu Sanid, the plaintiff vs The Attorney General is to challenge the Speaker’s ruling not to automatically activate the process in the declaration of Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant.

The Caucus wanted the Dome-Kwabenya seat to be declared vacant after the MP absented herself from more than 15 sittings of the House.

But Speaker Bagbin on Wednesday ruled that the grounds for the call for the MP’s removal were premature.

Mr Bagbin, therefore, ruled that the House will debate on the removal or otherwise of Adwoa Safo.

However, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said he totally disagrees with the ruling of the Speaker.

He stated the rules are clear and further fortified by the 1992 Constitution over the automatic forfeiture of one’s position as a member of the House should a member be absent for 15 days.

Per the writ, the plantiff is also praying the court to declare the position of the Speaker invalid and go ahead to activate the process per article 97 (1 )(C).

Confirming the writ, Andy Appiah Kubi, the lawyer for the plaintiff and MP for Asante Akyem North said that his client, also an MP for Ahafo Ano North, Sulemana Adamu Sanid has instructed him to pray Apex Court to give proper meaning and interpretation to Article 98 (1) c of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.