The current world richest man, Elon Musk, has disclosed he is the new daddy of the giant social media platform, Twitter.

In a tweet on Thursday, the tech guru cited reasons why he closed the deal, with one of them championing free speech across the world.

According to him, he hopes the platform will continue to be a digital town square for years to come.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla/SpaceX explaining his reasons for the $44 billion purchase, said:

“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society.”

He continued, “In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.”

He added that, “That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

“And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022 Read Elon Musk’s post after Twitter acquisition below:

Earlier, the business guru posted a video of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a sink, raising speculation about the fate of his planned takeover.