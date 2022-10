Ghana is back at the World Cup after an eight-year gap since bowing out at the group stage in Brazil.

Memories of 2010 in South Africa will fuel motivation, particularly a third game against Uruguay in a repeat of the quarter-final loss on penalties to La Celeste.

Luis Suarez was the villain that day, with his red card for handling on the line denying a goal for Dominic Adiyiah in extra-time.

An away goal from Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in Abuja was enough to edge past Nigeria on away goals to qualify, and the Arsenal man will be pivotal to the Black Stars’ hopes of qualifying from a wide-open group.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday 24 November: Portugal vs Ghana – 19:00

Monday 28 November: South Korea vs Ghana – 16:00

Friday 2 December: Ghana vs Uruguay – 18:00

Predicted squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Swindon), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (St Pauli), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Andre Ayew (Al Saad), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

Forwards: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting CP), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City)

Ones to watch

Star – Mohammed Salisu: The Southampton star has now integrated into the national team and if Ghana gets out of the group it feels like the centre-back will have to play to his potential in a group with a number of tough match-ups against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Darwin Nunez (or Luis Suarez) and Son Heung-min. Powerful and commanding from the back, the 23-year-old will want to carry more than a year of fine form in the Premier League to Qatar.

Breakout talent – Mohammed Kudus: The 22-year-old has broken out as a star after Ajax’s latest rebuild and appears to be over a terrible run of injuries. Able to operate as a striker or attacking midfielder, Kudus possesses an impressive left foot and excellent balance to quickly move away from opponents when fed the ball, it should be a lot of fun to watch this skillful player on the biggest stage with Ghana.

Prediction

There’s a scenario where the Black Stars get out of this group as all of these games should be close. But we also envisage the potential to repeat their return from eight years ago of just one point. Likely to finish bottom but should be alive in every game and may lean on some good fortune to squeeze through.