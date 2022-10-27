Traders and drivers at Yeji, capital of Pru East District of the Bono East Region are lamenting over the recent exorbitant prices of goods and fuel in the country.

Residents who shared their concerns on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme every Thursday morning said the situation has caused many to close their shops.

“This fuel has become a headache for us which is causing a lot of hardship. From Yeji to Kumasi is 75 cedis but the fuel keeps increasing every blessed day,” one driver said.

“As of last week we used to buy a gallon for 72 cedis but if you visit a fuel station today its almost 75 and its likely to rise again. Where from this hike?” another questioned.

Others blamed the recent economic hardship on the incessant cedi depreciation to the dollar and advised Ghanaians to reorient their minds over local goods consumption.

“Can you believe tooth pick we get from bamboo here in Ghana is being imported? I think those importing things are heavily affecting the cedi.

“I will advise us to change our attitude towards local consumption. It might help our currency, ” a resident said.

Another dire situation frustrating the residents is the bad roads which have caused many to be victims of armed robbery.

They claimed routes to Kumasi and other areas in the country are in deplorable states, making it difficult to escape attack from robbers.

“Our roads are very bad so we can’t escape attacks from robbers because you have to always slow down when you get close to a pothole,” they added.

This, according to the drivers, has made it difficult for traders and residents to travel regularly.