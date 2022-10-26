The Majority in Parliament has announced plans to challenge the ruling of Speaker Alban Bagbin on Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absenteeism case.

The Majority Caucus wanted Miss Safo’s seat to be declared vacant after absenting herself from 15 sittings of the House.

But Speaker Bagbin on Wednesday ruled that the grounds for the call for the MP’s removal were premature.

Mr Bagbin revealed that for an MP to forgo his or her seat, he or she must have fulfilled three ingredients including unpermitted absence, for more than 15 days and inability to give a reasonable excuse.

With this, the Speaker disagreed with Members basing their arguments on only one leg of the three ingredients.

Mr Bagbin, therefore, ruled that the House will debate on the removal or otherwise of Adwoa Safo.

However, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, said he totally disagrees with the ruling of the Speaker.

He, therefore, announced the Majority is ready to file a motion to challenge the Speaker’s rule because the ruling is inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution.