Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed reservations about Adwoa Safo’s letter of acceptance to President Nana Akufo-Addo following her sack as Gender Minister.

Miss Safo, in a letter that became public on August 16, 2022, communicated her acceptance of the revocation of her appointment.

The Dome-Kwabenya legislator indicated the move will afford her the opportunity to focus more on the developmental needs of her constituents.

“This development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” the statement indicated.

But the Majority Leader, who doubles as Suame MP, says he cannot fathom why his colleague has now expressed readiness to do her job.

“Adwoa has been away for a year so if she says she is now going to work effectively, why didn’t she do that all this while despite the numerous interventions for her to return and work?” he quizzed on Accra-based Okay FM.

To him, she had over a year since her re-election in 2020 to discharge her parliamentary duties but decided to shun it.