Weeks after the termination of her appointment as Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has communicated her acceptance.

The Dome-Kwabenya legislator believes the move will afford her the opportunity to focus more on the developmental needs of her constituents.

The Member of Parliament was relieved of her ministerial position after staying outside the country for nearly a year amid calls from critics to get her axed.

The President’s decision to act on these calls on July 28, came after Parliament also postponed a decision on her status as a representative of her constituency.

However, Mrs Safo sees a silver lining in her predicament.

The MP says she is “cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me…”

“…this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” the statement dated August 5 indicated.

She also expressed gratitude to the Presidency for the opportunity to work at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Below is the full statement