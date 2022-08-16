Three Chinese illegal miners operating in the Tano Numeri Forest Reserve in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region have been arrested together with three Ghanaian accomplices.

The six people were arrested after a successful operation led by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Martha Kwayie Manu, and the Western North regional forestry manager.

To carry on with the illegal mining, the arrested person, per reports, had cleared a large portion of the Tano Numeri forest reserve leading to the destruction of the vegetation of the area.

During the arrest, three pump action guns, a Nissan 4×4 pick up and other items were retrieved from the miners.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Martha Kwayie Manu, explained to Adom News’ Augustine Boah that they laid in wait for over a week after receiving a tip-off of the activities.

The suspects have been sent to the regional police headquarters at Sehwi Wiawso.