Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency is blowing her own horn for retaining her seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the third time.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, who described herself as a “record breaker”, said the feat chalked was due to hard work and relationship with constituents.

Awutu Senya East, which hitherto was the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was snatched by the NPP in 2012.

Mrs Koomson, then the Constituency Women’s Organiser of the NPP, faced off with her NDC male counterpart and defeated him in a landslide victory.

Since then, she has surmounted both external and internal pressures to retain the seat for the NPP.

“I have been a faithful servant to the people of Kasoa and its environs that is why they have retained me,” she stated in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Mrs Koomson, now the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, is hopeful of winning the Awutu Senya parliamentary seat in 2024.

“I have improved the socio-economic conditions at Kasoa and I’m hopeful they will honour me again in 2024,” she added.