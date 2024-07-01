Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has cautioned that the recent developments in Kenya should be a wake-up call for Ghanaian leaders, especially as the nation approaches the crucial December 7 elections.

Bagbin highlighted the similarities between the situations in Kenya and Ghana, urging leaders, including Members of Parliament, to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

He has contacted key stakeholders, such as the chairpersons of the Electoral Commission and the National Commission for Civic Education, traditional authorities, and the Chief Justice.

He also plans to engage with President Akufo-Addo to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

During a meeting with journalists in Kumasi, Mr Bagbin stressed the importance of taking preemptive measures to protect Ghana’s democracy ahead of the 2024 elections.

“People sometimes take so many things for granted including my colleagues in Parliament but we all can bear witness that what happened in Kenya is now in Tanzania it could be in Ghana and I am not saying it will be in Ghana.

“We are not different from our brothers and sisters in Kenya and so we have to take preemptive measures to prevent that from happening and so we must do all we can to make sure that the right person that Ghanaians want to lead the country, leads the country and so in this matter, I will do all I can so that nobody reads partisanship in whatever I do.”

