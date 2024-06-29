One kitchen staff at the Koforidua Technical Senior High School is confirmed dead in an accident that occurred between Aseseeso and Somanya in the Eastern region in the early hours of Saturday.

Several others were also injured and were sent to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital.

The deceased was onboard the school bus from Koforidua to Akwamufie with other members of staff when the incident happened.

The staff, numbering about 70, were on their way to a colleague’s late wife’s final funeral rites at Akwamufie when the incident occurred.

Report suggests that, the driver lost control while descending the Aseseeso – Somanya road and veered off the road.

The accident is believed to have been caused by a break failure.

The majority of the victims have been treated and discharged while a few have been transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.