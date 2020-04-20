Sunday, April 19, 2020, was the birthday of the son of multiple award-winning Ghanaian director, Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

She took to Instagram to wish her son, Lincoln Attoh the best of the day.

She also expressed her deepest love for her 10-year-old boy.

The award winner shared a photo on her official Instagram page that shows clearly that she loves her boy and is proud of him.

The movie director has directed many hit movies such as ‘6 Hours to Christmas’, ‘Shampaign’, ‘Peep’, ‘Love’ and ‘Something Like That’ among many others.

She is a fine example of female role models who exude confidence, strength, class, and style in their everyday life.