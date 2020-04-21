Rapper and AMG boss, Criss Waddle, has fulfilled a promise he made on Twitter ”to feed people during the third week of the lockdown in Accra and Tema.”

On Thursday, April 16, Waddle was joined by renowned sound engineer and Executive Producer, Hammer and members of his team, to make some donations.

They took loaves of bread and other items to distribute to people- mostly living on the streets in the capital and the industrial city.

Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle and his team ended up donating food to about 500 people that day.

Earlier, Waddle and his AMG Team had distributed hand sanitisers to some residents of Tema, to keep them safe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE:

The musician and entrepreneur continued to distribute food and other essential items to people in Accra on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The ‘King Kong’ hit maker is known for helping people in need and has vowed to do more during the Covid-19 pandemic.