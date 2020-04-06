General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is skeptical about the feeding programme initiated by the government during the 14-day lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He alleged that, it is just an avenue for the Akufo-Addo government to “steal” tax payers money in the name of helping the poor.

“In the name of the poor but for the benefit of the rich,” General Mosquito, as he is popular called, stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 5, 2020 announced plans to fete over 400,000 Ghanaians in the lockdown areas.

This begun in Accra today and will begin in Kumasi tomorrow. It will come in the form of dry food packages and hot meals and will be delivered to vulnerable communities in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa.

However, the NDC scribe is convinced there will not be equitable distribution of the items nationwide.

“How will government determine who is a poor person? I’m not too comfortable with this programme because at the end of the party, only New Patriotic Party cronies will benefit,” he said.

Mr Nketia cited how the same government introduced the School Feeding Programme but its implementation has now been politicised.

This notwithstanding, he said the NDC will monitor the food distribution keenly to ensure everyone benefits.