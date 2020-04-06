Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola’s mother has died after contracting Coronavirus.

His mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, 82, was diagnosed with the disease after showing symptoms in Barcelona, with the Premier League club announcing her tragic death on Monday afternoon.

The club tweeted: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.

She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Last month, the Spaniard donated €1m to Barcelona’s Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College towards the purchase of equipment to fight Coronavirus in Spain.