How policemen helped pregnant woman welcome her baby at 3:am during lockdown

Nigerians have taken to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to hail some police officers for their kindness to a couple.

The Nigerian police had taken to twitter to share what happened in the early hours of Friday, April 17, 2020.

The police said that some of their officers came across a man in Ikoyi. According to them, the man was in distress.

The police revealed that when the man was approached, he explained that his wife was in labour at home. The distressed man noted that he had no means to take her to the hospital.

About 3:00 a.m on Friday our officers in Ikoyi came across a man in distress. We accosted him and he told us his wife was in labour at home but he had no means of getting her to the hospital. He got into our vehicle and was rushed down to his home. pic.twitter.com/6o9dbqv2ku — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) April 19, 2020

With a sense of urgency, the police officers, who approached the man, decided to help him. They told the man to enter into their car and drove down to his house.

According to the police, both the man and his wife were quickly rushed to the hospital at Obalended.

The police also noted that when the officers returned to the couple’s residence on Sunday, April 19, they found out that they had a beautiful baby girl. According to legit.ng, the police revealed that both mother and daughter are doing well.

Read some reactions:

Wow, for the first time I can boldly say I'm proud of the Naija police force, keep it up 💯 — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) April 19, 2020