Popular online comedian, Dr Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as Dr Craze Clown, has taken to popular micro blogging platform, Twitter to cry out about how an online beggar blocked him.

According to Craze Clown, all he wanted to do was to send 10 thousand naira as requested by the person but mistakenly sent 100 thousand naira.

He tried to contact him only to find out that he has been blocked by the said beggar.

He wrote: “Mistakenly sent 100k to someone who won 10k on my page … I clicked on his/her page to let them know and saw this:

“Whoever you are, from the bottom of my heart I hope you put that money into good use. No need to block me coz I fit even catch you with your acct no. Bless,” he posted.