The continued coronavirus induced lockdown in some parts of Nigeria has forced a lot of social media users to flood the pages of their favorite celebrities and public figures.

Although some of these superstars have heeded the cry for help of their fans and organized cash giveaways, with the continued rise of COVID-19 cases and the possibility of another lockdown extension, these celebrities are starting to be cautious about their spending.

Just recently, popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, took to his official page on Twitter, with a post addressed to fans who have continued to send him account numbers amidst the lockdown.

The actor told people that fall in such categories to understand that everyone is in the same predicament at the moment.

Edochie said for three weeks he has not had any flow of cash due to the fact that he cannot go out to work.

“Some folks are still sending me account numbers, after 3 weeks of lockdown. Come on now guys, na all of us dey the matter oo. 3 weeks nothing don enter, no work,” his tweet read in part.

Speaking further on the matter, Edochie made it clear that he only does money rituals in movies and not in real life.

The actor concluded his post by noting that he is also expecting relief from the federal government as everyone is now in a dire financial condition.