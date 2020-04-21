Travellers have ferried an empty coffin from Nairobi to Homa Bay county with the pretence that they were going for a funeral, to evade arrest by security officials manning roadblocks.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said he was informed about the incident by Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti who quarantined them and found the car driver to be Covid-19 positive.

In his daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday, April 18, the CS said the travellers did not comply with the restricted movement requirement and would face the full force of the law.

“We have noted there are people not complying with the restricted movement requirement in and out of counties. I want to caution truck and other drivers smuggling people from one restricted area to another. Enforcement agencies will deal with such issues,”

“The governor of Homa Bay informed me this morning of a group of people who travelled from Nairobi to Homa Bay in a private vehicle pretending they were attending a funeral. They were fully equipped with an empty coffin, but thanks to the administration there who took action after getting suspicious,” the CS said.