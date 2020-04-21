A businessman and a philanthropist who has been giving free meals to persons during the recently-terminated lockdown, Paa Kwesi Jerry Nyamekye, says he will continue to dish out the free meals even after the lockdown has ended.

Mr Nyamekye has been providing food for thousands of families in different communities in the Dome Pilar 2 area where he resides in Accra, during the lockdown.

His gesture is his way of helping to alleviate the obvious hardships that have been occasioned by the lockdown but Mr Nyamekye has served notice that his philanthropism wouldn’t terminate with the lifting of the restrictions.

Paa Kwesi Jerry Nyamekye

The decision to embark on the kind gesture, according to him, was in fulfilment of his personal pledge to support the vulnerable and less privileged to cope with government’s directive on stay home to help fight the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

According to him, the excitement and joy on the faces of some of the needy residents when they saw that help had come from him was an indication that there are so many people who genuinely need help in these difficult times but who do not know where help might come from.

A few residents who spoke to Adom News presenter, Akosua Sakyiwaa Akrofi, said even though they have complied with the President’s directives, they have not had any of the meals government has distributed during the lockdown.

Some residents wait in long queues for their turn to receive meals

“From day one, it’s this man [Mr Nyamekye] who has been feeding us; we have not seen a shred of government’s hot meals as have been reported in the media,” a resident explained.

The resident who did not give his name said every morning, Mr Nyamekye who is also the Project Manager, Transmission at MTN Ghana has been feeding residents who form long queues in wait for their free package.

He said this has happened every day for the three weeks that the lockdown has been in force.

On how the how the food is shared, Madam Vida Tetteh, a volunteer cook for Nyamekye’s benevolent gesture explained that ‘social distancing is a key consideration.

She commended Mr Nyamekye’s benevolence while entreating other organizations and well-to-do individuals to emulate same.