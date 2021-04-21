Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, also known as Nee Ansong, has received an august visitor at her work.

The visitor happened to be Wizkid.

The Nigerian music star visited Louisa at Charisma Dental, the hospital where she works as a dentist.

Stonebwoy’s wife shared a photo with Wizkid on social media to announce the visit.

The photo shows Louisa in a medical gown sitting beside Wizkid who was dressed in an all-black outfit.

Sharing the photo, the mother of two said the Nigerian superstar passed through her hospital for a dental checkup.

She also used the opportunity to ask others to make it a priority to have a dental checkup every six months.

“The starboy himself @wizkidayo came over to have his teeth taken care of at @charismadentalgh. You should make it a point to see your dentist every 6 months too. #ToothyTuesday,” she wrote.