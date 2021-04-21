Ghanaian actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, has once again stunned social media and her many followers with videos of herself dancing her heart out in a room.

The Instagram video has Sandra standing in a plush bedroom as she showed off her dance moves.

She wore a green spaghetti-stringed dress as she danced to music playing in the background.

READ ALSO:

She complemented her dress with an expensive-looking handbag, necklaces, gold-themed bracelets and a pair of sunglasses.

The Kumawood actress shook her ‘assets’ for all to see as she turned at some points in the video.

She captioned the video with the words, “never sacrifice three things; love, family, and yourself”.

Watch the video in reference below: