The founder of Kumasi-based King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has appealed to the Muslim community to remember his club in their prayers in this Ramadan period.

According to him, the club has done its best to win games but the balls are simply not entering the post, hence, the need for prayers to save them from relegation.

“I am making a passionate plea to my Muslim brothers to remember King Faisal in their Ramadan prayers,’’ he told GTV Sports Plus.

Alhaji Grusah, in February 2021, announced that the club was up for sale if any interested investors showed up.

ALSO READ:

He pegged the club’s value at not less than $2 million.

King Faisal has played 13 matches, won three, lost six with 13 points and is the last but one club in the ongoing Ghana premier league table.