Actor and comedian, Kweku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has written a letter to God over the kind of people he’s recently raising as pastors for his vineyard.

KSM, among other things, sought to know from God if He has lowered his standards for the ministry.

The writer finds it particularly interesting that any ‘brainless jerk’ now claims to be a prophet anointed by God nowadays.

He took to his Twitter page to write the letter, appealing to God to raise the bar if the standard had indeed be lowered.

His post has generated mixed reaction among his fans and followers.

Many of those reacting have shared in his sentiments with others suggesting that the unfolding events are to fulfill prophecies of the end time as the Bible predicted.

