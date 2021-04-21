The Kasoa Divisional Police Command has arrested one Eric Asare, in connection with the murder of Stephen Entsi at Opeikuma junction, which occurred at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The 45-year-old businessman was robbed and shot dead at the Opeikuma bus stop.

The deceased is said to have been attacked by two men who were riding on a black motorbike at the Opeikuma Junction traffic light.

Addressing the media, Central Regional Police Commander DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong said the suspect was arrested at Gomoa Buduburam after a tip-off.

The suspect, she explained, was arrested at 3:00 am on Monday, adding that he will be put before the court.

Meanwhile, DCOP Habiba Twumasi revealed that her outfit is going to beef up Kasoa and Gomoa East security to end criminal activities in the area.

According to her, the police has put in place some measures including the increase in visibility, snap checks and also mounting of tents in the various communities.

She stated that the police force appreciates the efforts of the public in sending them information to aid the police in bringing perpetrators to book.

She said that good collaboration between the law-abiding citizens and the law enforcement agencies will help increase the protection for the people and ultimately their relationship.