The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has organised a two-day Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to take stock of the 2020 elections and assess the work done as well as put measures in place to address shortcomings.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairperson of the Election Management Body, Mrs Jean Mensa, called for the celebration of success in conducting the polls, despite the pandemic.

Among other changes which political parties agreed to at the workshop held from 18th to 19th May 2021, polls will be closed at 3:00 pm, rather than the usual 5:00 pm in the next elections.

Also, IPAC agreed to institute all year-round Voter Registration system where citizens who turn 18, or persons who have not previously registered, may visit any EC District office with their Ghana Card or Passport and register as voters.

Introducing all-year round Voter Exhibition exercise through the use of technology (SMS Short Code) as well as have periodic physical verification at Exhibition Centres, was also agreed on.

The stakeholders also set on building further efficiency into the collation processes by focusing on data entry only at the Constituency Collation Centre (CCC) which is the entry point.

The captured data at the CCC will be made available to all stakeholders at the Regional and National levels from which regional and national reports will be generated.

Aside the National Democratic Congress, all political parties and other stakeholders were present.



