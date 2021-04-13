Joy News Editor, Araba Koomson, is the beautiful lady of the moment. She turned a year older on Monday, April 13, 2021.

The celebration of the milestone attracted goodwill messages from family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

One of such people, who did not want to feel left out in the celebration, was dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The artiste, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, took to his Instastory to celebrate Miss Koomson with a brief but powerful message and an adorable photo.

He wrote: More life on your birthday Araba Koomson, bless up.

In appreciation, the celebrant took to her page to repost the message for followers to catch a glimpse.

Joy News Editor, Araba Koomson

READ ALSO:

Miss Koomson has risen through the ranks in a highly challenging newsroom of The Multimedia Group Limited to become an editor.

But her journey hasn’t been a jolly ride. She had to break many stereotypes about women in journalism.