Three former Ghanaian Athletics Champions, Mike Ahey, Oko Addy and Ohene Karikari, the first Ghanaian to win an international medal outside Ghana, have received gifts from Adidas and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The athletics trio, who have been backing the programme, were honoured for their contribution to Ghana sports, especially athletics last Saturday at the Legon Sports Stadium, during the Accra Open of the 2021 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competition.

Mr Ahey was a 1962 Commonwealth Gold Medalist and multiple Commonwealth Silver 4×100 relay medalist.

Mr Addy took over and became the 1966 Commonwealth Gold Medalist in the 4×100 relay.

Mr Karikari was the 1974 Commonwealth Bronze medalist in the 100 meters and the only Ghanaian 100 meter runner to have ever won a medal outside Africa.

The former athletes felt content and elated after the presentation from Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the 2023 African Games Local Organising Committee.

Reks Brobbey, the brain behind Ghana’s Fastest Concept, said Ghana once ruled the world in sprints, but now attention and focus are on football which is taking all the budget for sports.

He appealed to sports authorities to bring back the love for Athletics.

Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh called on sports events organisers to involve the media to attract eyeballs and attract sponsors. He commended Reks Brobbey and the products of the concept.

He hinted that the youth will benefit and GNPC is always ready to support a good course, like the Speedsters Club.

Present at the Legon Univerity of Ghana Sports Stadium were the Special Guest of Honour, Secretary of the President of Ghana, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Technical Adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC for the 2023 African Games.

The others were Mr Ahmed of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, General Manager Sustainability, GNPC, K.B. Asante, Managing Director of Ghana Gas, the Guest of Honour, Sandy Agyeman, George Lutterodt and Miss Ghana 2020.