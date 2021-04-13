Students at the St Roses School at Akwatia in the Eastern Region could not hold their joy when dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy stormed the campus.

Though his presence in the school was not announced officially, the artiste, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, was welcomed with loud cheers from the students.

Clad in black t-shirt and khaki trousers, he walked in the company of a man believed to be a staff or someone of higher authority in the school.

The students, who appeared to be die-hard fans of the Bhim nation, could not control themselves and trooped to the corridors of their classrooms to demonstrate their love.

On his part, Stonebwoy, who was overwhelmed with the love, laughed his heart out as he waves at them.

Watch the video below: