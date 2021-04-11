The wedding of actress Yvonne Okoro’s sister was nothing short of exciting. Guests graced the dance floor while top artistes gave a show.

One who refused to be left out of the fun was the mother of the bride (Roseline), who challenged Stonebwoy to a dance battle.

The elderly woman, who was initially not at the scene, quickly took everyone aback when she danced her way to the centre of the premise.

She could not help but dish out some contemporary moves as Stonebwoy performs his tongue song, Putuu.

Realising he is being ‘disgraced’ by the joyous woman, Stonebwoy quit singing and he also exhibited his dancing prowess.

The duo received cheers from other guests and her family who were in attendance for Roseline’s wedding ceremony which happened yesterday, April 10.

It was apparent Miss Okoro’s mother is a lover of music and dance.

She also stole the show at Miss Okoro’s birthday ceremony when she gave Shatta Wale a run for his money.

Watch video below: