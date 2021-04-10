Videos from actress Yvonne Okoro‘s younger sister, Roseline’s marriage ceremony have popped up online.
Roselin, who is a medical doctor, tied the knot on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in a glamorous ceremony.
The peach-themed ceremony saw the rich African culture at display with Roseline adorned as a Nigerian bride.
One of the videos saw the sisters share adorable moments as they blow kisses at each other in excitement.
Though the location is not immediately known, the ceremony saw Sandra Ankobiah and other celebrities in attendance.
Watch the videos below: