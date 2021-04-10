Stuart Dallas scored a stunning stoppage time winner for 10-man Leeds United as Pep Guardiola’s decision to rotate his Manchester City squad backfired.

Guardiola made a number of changes to his lineup with Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez all rested for next week’s Champions League quarter final second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

City struggled to get going early on and found themselves behind three minutes before half time when Stuart Dallas guided a low finish into the back of the net via the post having been set up by Patrick Bamford.

Moments after taking the lead, though, Leeds were dealt a blow when Liam Cooper was shown a straight red card following a VAR check for a reckless high challenge on Gabriel Jesus, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Gundogan was introduced on the hour mark as City hunted an equaliser with Bernardo Silva firing an opportunity wide. Phil Foden was also thrown on, but Leeds United continued to hold firm at the back.

However, the equaliser finally came on 76th minute following intense pressure from the Premier League pace-setters when Torres swept home a finish after being assisted by Bernardo Silva inside the area.

City looked the most likely to net a winner, but it was Leeds who snatched all three points when Dallas was released in on goal on the counterattack, with the 29-year-old slotting a finish underneath Ederson.