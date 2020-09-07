Ace actress and style influencer, Yvonne Okoro, has set heads rolling on social media with her latest photos.

The pretty actress has been spotted rocking a black outfit which saw her flaunt her boobs, huge backside and a little skin.

She stylishly posed with her sister in their plush living room believed to be a time they were going for an event.

Her sister also donned an orange dress to prove her fashion statement as they pose for the camera.

Miss Okor took to her Instagram page to share the photos with fans who after sighting the photos cannot keep calm.

ALSO READ:

Others, including her colleague actors, have also complimented her on the look.

Watch the photo below: