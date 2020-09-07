Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has set up a soccer academy in Kumasi to nurture football talents among the youth.

He told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s ‘Entertainment Capital’ on September 5, 2020 that the establishment of a soccer academy stems from his strong passion for football.

He also said it is his way of helping the youth who want to pursue a career in football.

Christened Dabo Soccer Academy, the diminutive actor noted that through the academy, a good number of the unemployed youth in Ghana will be engaged to explore opportunities to use their talent.

“We’ve realised that not every young person wants a white-collar job. Everyone has a talent and that is the little we can do,” he stated.

He disclosed that applicants will be housed in a facility based in Kumasi but the opportunities are open to all across the country.

Yaw Dabo, however, noted that due to the ban on contact sports as a result of COVID-19, activities have not begun in earnest, adding that the contributions of Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku have been instrumental.