Many supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Part (NPP) in the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern region continue to impress upon the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area to contest the December 7 parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

The MP, Mercy Ama Gyamfi alias Ama Sey, who is a hairdresser by profession, was defeated in the recent parliamentary primary of the party by a young legal practitioner, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

But supporters of the MP have maintained that some top national executives of the NPP schemed against her. Mr Kumi won by four votes.

At a health walk held Sunday, September 7, 2020, by Friends of Ama Sey, thousands of supporters of the party and floating voters thronged the place to declare their support for the MP to contest as an independent candidate.

They maintained that Ama Sey has not disappointed Akwatia Constituency since assuming office as MP for the area. They counted a number of developmental projects executed by the MP and her visibility in the Constituency such as attending to various needs of the people.

According to them, NPP will lose the parliamentary seat at Akwatia since they will vote ‘skirt and blouse’.