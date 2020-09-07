BIMA Ghana, the leading provider of mobile delivered insurance and telemedicine services, has scooped the prestigious Mobile Insurance Leadership Award for the third time running as well as the Claims Initiative Awardduring the 2020edition of the Ghana Insurance awards.

The annual Ghana Insurance awards took place at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City Accra on the 29th of August.

Since BIMA’s entry into the Ghanaian market in 2010, it has been disrupting the insurance landscape by providing affordable and easily accessible insurance and telemedicine services to over 2.5 million Ghanaians. In just 2 minutes, customers can register for BIMA products through a paperless process and pay from just 0.3$ per month through their mobile device, to be covered in case of hospitalization, accident or loss of life.

The Mobile Insurance Leadership Award rewards BIMA for the third time for its unremitting commitment to improve financial inclusion in Ghana as the companyreleased new products covering up to twelve family members for less than 3$ a month in 2020.

Damien Gueroult, Country Manager for BIMA Ghana, commented “We are particularly proud to win the Claims Award for our Claims on Wheels initiative. Claims is the moment of truth for insurance providers and we believe that having our claims team travel into our customers’ communities and process their claims on-the-spot is a great way to create trust and battle the idea that claiming is necessarily a long and painful process.”

Under the Claims on wheels initiative, BIMA-branded vans travel three times a week into residential areas in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi where BIMA’s customers mostly reside, to provide re-education on the insurance policies and enable customers to claim without having to travel to a BIMA office.

Together with BIMA’s fully digital claims process enabling customers to claim from the comfort of their home, the Claims On Wheels initiative also contributedto BIMA’s payment of 65,000 claims since inception worth over Ghc26 million to customers in need.