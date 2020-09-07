Askof Productions, organizers of the annual Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) have released the nominees for this year’s awards slated for October.
This year’s awards gala which happens to be the third edition would honour women involved in social change and have devoted their time serving humanity.
Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category include Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as “Delay”, Margaret Afriyie, and Cynthia Yeboah.
The Outstanding Woman in Music category has the likes of Wendy Shay, Gifty Osei, Queen Eshun, Becca, and Rose Adjei vying for the award considering the impact in the music industry.
Women who have significant impacted the health sector amid the Coronavirus pandemic have also been recognized with contenders including Dr. Hannah-Lisah Tetteh, Dr. Bertha Serwaa Ayi, Elizabeth Amoah, Dr. Mensah Kabu, and Dr. Betty Twumasi Ankrah vying for the prestigious award.
The Outstanding Woman in Film category include Gifty Asante, Benedicta Gafah, Vivian Jill, Joselyn Dumas, Gloria Sarfo
and Nana Ama McBrown.
The full list of nominees is available on the official awards website, www.askofproductions.com and voting would commence on September 7, 2020.
This year’s awards is sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Unilever Ghana, McBerry, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Assor World, AZ Code, among others.
Below is a list of some categories:
1. Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist
Helga Gokah
Nana Akua Amankwah
Matilda Dzifa Dimedo
Mavis Amanor
2. Outstanding Woman Model
Larkour Adjartey
Prisca Abah
Etta Jomaria
Tricia Basoah
Harriet Alubankudi
3. Outstanding Woman Radio Personality
Ohemaa Woyeje
Cynthia Tima Yeboah
Afia Amankwah
Silver Lady
Khadijatu Tsedi
4. Outstanding Woman TV Personality
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Cynthia Timah Yeboah
Joselyn Dumas
Roselyn Felli
Deloris Frimpong Manso
5. Outstanding Woman Brand Influencer
Gloria Sarfo
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Jackie Appiah
Enam Tugbefia
6. Outstanding Woman in Agribusiness
Marian Ofori Twumasi
Lydia Atibilla
Mabel Quarshie
Magret Afriyie
Edith Wheatland
7. Shero of the Year
Alice Mamaga
Vanessa Gyan
Princess Antwi
Elizabeth Amoah
Deborah Dadson
Comfort Oduro-Nyarko
8. Outstanding Woman Innovation
Tatas Caritas
Mwinn Abang
Ohemaa Adjei