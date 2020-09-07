Askof Productions, organizers of the annual Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) have released the nominees for this year’s awards slated for October.

This year’s awards gala which happens to be the third edition would honour women involved in social change and have devoted their time serving humanity.

Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category include Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as “Delay”, Margaret Afriyie, and Cynthia Yeboah.

The Outstanding Woman in Music category has the likes of Wendy Shay, Gifty Osei, Queen Eshun, Becca, and Rose Adjei vying for the award considering the impact in the music industry.

Women who have significant impacted the health sector amid the Coronavirus pandemic have also been recognized with contenders including Dr. Hannah-Lisah Tetteh, Dr. Bertha Serwaa Ayi, Elizabeth Amoah, Dr. Mensah Kabu, and Dr. Betty Twumasi Ankrah vying for the prestigious award.

The Outstanding Woman in Film category include Gifty Asante, Benedicta Gafah, Vivian Jill, Joselyn Dumas, Gloria Sarfo

and Nana Ama McBrown.

The full list of nominees is available on the official awards website, www.askofproductions.com and voting would commence on September 7, 2020.

This year’s awards is sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Unilever Ghana, McBerry, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Assor World, AZ Code, among others.

Below is a list of some categories:

1. Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist

Helga Gokah

Nana Akua Amankwah

Matilda Dzifa Dimedo

Mavis Amanor

2. Outstanding Woman Model

Larkour Adjartey

Prisca Abah

Etta Jomaria

Tricia Basoah

Harriet Alubankudi

3. Outstanding Woman Radio Personality

Ohemaa Woyeje

Cynthia Tima Yeboah

Afia Amankwah

Silver Lady

Khadijatu Tsedi

4. Outstanding Woman TV Personality

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Cynthia Timah Yeboah

Joselyn Dumas

Roselyn Felli

Deloris Frimpong Manso

5. Outstanding Woman Brand Influencer

Gloria Sarfo

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Jackie Appiah

Enam Tugbefia

6. Outstanding Woman in Agribusiness

Marian Ofori Twumasi

Lydia Atibilla

Mabel Quarshie

Magret Afriyie

Edith Wheatland

7. Shero of the Year

Alice Mamaga

Vanessa Gyan

Princess Antwi

Elizabeth Amoah

Deborah Dadson

Comfort Oduro-Nyarko

8. Outstanding Woman Innovation

Tatas Caritas

Mwinn Abang

Ohemaa Adjei