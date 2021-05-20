Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his wife, Anica, have revealed that they spent 300 cedis on their wedding.

The couple disclosed this in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on their yet-to-be-released book, Love Lockdown.

As a celebrity, people would expect that he would hold a big, lavish wedding and invite his many friends and family to share on their big day.

However, Okyeame said he and his wife ignored the advice by friends and family to hold a big wedding.

He said they did everything, with the exception of the purchasing of their wedding rings within 300 cedis.

He explained that they went to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, where they signed for an amount and did not care what others thought of them.

Okyeame Kwame added that they married the way they wanted and that should not bother any other people.

The rapper stressed that he was speaking the truth and does not care whether people believe it or not.