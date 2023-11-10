The Asante Bekwai Cir­cuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old miner to 15 years in prison with hard labour for stealing a Sum­sang smart phone.

Innusah Alhassan admit­ted robbing Francis Agyei of his Samsung S10 smartphone valued at GH¢2,000.

Detective Chief Inspec­tor Eric Twum told Mr Isaac Apeatu’s Court that Agyei, the complainant, is a sales man and Alhassan, alias White Money, is a miner.

The prosecution said both Agyei and Alhassan are resi­dents of Manso Tontokrom.

Chief Insp Twum said Agyei, who lived in a compound guesthouse widely known as Bohyeba, went to take a bath in a bathroom within the premises in the night.

The court heard that while in the bath room, Agyei switched on the torchlight on his Samsung S10 smart phone to enable him see clearly.

When Agyei returned to his room after taking a bath, Alhas­san attacked him with a pair of scissors, the court heard.

According to the prosecution, Alhassan threatened Agyei with the pair of scissors and demand­ed that he (victim) handed over the phone to him (Alhassan).

Chief Insp Twum said Agyei immediately complied after hear­ing Alhassan’s hostile voice.

The prosecution said Alhas­san fled through the back gate of the guesthouse after forcibly tak­ing the phone, and Agyei raised the alarm, leading to the arrest of Alhassanby some sympathisers.

Chief Insp Twum said the phone was retrieved from his pocket, but he threw away the pair of scissors.

The court heard that Alhas­san was handed over to police at Manso Datano together with the Samsung S10 smartphone, and an official complaint was lodged.

According to the prosecution, investigation cautionary state­ment was taken from Alhassan in the presence of an independent witness after which he (Alhassan) was charged with the offence and put before court.

