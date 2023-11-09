The famous ‘My First Copy Book’ introduces children to the writing of alphabets and help build handwriting skills.

With tracing lines for them to write in-between, it helps children in kindergarten have very good handwriting before they get to class 1.

‘My First Copy Book is widely-used and recommended by many schools in Ghana. However, the face of the child behind the book has been a mystery.

But thanks to social media, the young girl behind the book has been unveiled as Mrs Araba Swaniker.

Below is a photo taken by Ben Adu (Ophlex)