The Ghana Police Service say they have restored calm at Enchi in the Western North Region.

This was after a violent chieftaincy dispute resulted in the death of four people and injury to one other person.

The service says security has since been beefed up in the palace, Enchi township and surrounding communities.

An investigation is ongoing with crime scene experts deployed on site.

The police in a statement say reinforcement teams have been dispatched from the national headquarters in Accra and surrounding Police Regions to support the Western North Regional Police Command.

They also urged “the public, in this case, our revered chieftaincy institution which is the embodiment of our customs, traditions and values to use peaceful and due judicial process in resolving differences in order to avoid such needless deaths.”

The police assured of getting “the perpetrators of this violent attack arrested to face justice.”

Below is the full statement