Following the shooting incident as a result of a chieftaincy dispute at Enchi in the Aowin municipality of the Western North Region, four people have been confirmed dead and one is in critical condition at Enchi government hospital.

According to the report, the incident was evoked when an unidentified group believed to be residents of the community attempted to attack their paramount chief of Enchi Traditional council, Beyeeman Tano Kwao Benbuin II, at his palace early Sunday, November 6, 2022.

However, the palace guards also avenged and there was an exchange of gunfire between the two parties.

Four of the visitors were killed and one person was also injured.

The bodies of the four victims have been deposited at the Enchi government hospital mortuary for further investigation.

The situation has created fear and panic among the residents of Enchi and they have called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene.

A resident and an eyewitness told Adom News how the incident happened and their appeal to the IGP.

Meanwhile, the police have stated in a press release that they will ensure calm is restored at Enchi as they beef up security.