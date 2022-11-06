The matchday five games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday.

The games kicked off on Saturday with Dreams FC hosting Tamale City at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

After 90 minutes of action, the game ended goalless.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Kotoku Royals hosted Hearts of Oak and after the game, the Phobians secured all three points to make it two out of two under new manager, Slavko Matic.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has earned a place in the Black Stars provisional squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup, scored the only goal of the game from a spot-kick.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium defeated debutants, Nsoatreman FC 2-0.

In the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium returned to winning ways against debutants, FC Samartex.

The home side recorded a 2-1 win over Annor Walker’s side after a defeat against Bechem United in an oustanding game on Thursday.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Legon Cities to continue their impressive run under Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park suffered a 2-1 defeat against RTU.

Karela United at the CAM Park pipped Bechem United by a lone goal.

Babiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park piled more misery on King Faisal with a 2-1 win.

On Monday, Great Olympics will host Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aduana Stars sit top of the league log with 13 points, with Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko sitting 2nd and 3rd with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Kotoku Royals, Tamale City and King Faisal sit in the relegation zone.

