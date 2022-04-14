On Sunday, Mr Eazi proposed to his girlfriend, Nigerian actress Temi Otedola.

In the 18-second video shared on Twitter, Mr Eazi is seen kneeling to place what looks like a ring on her finger with a lake in the background.

On Tuesday, Temi Otedola shared a picture of her ring. In the photo, Mr Eazi kissed Temi’s hand with the ring on it.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share other pictures and videos with their fans.

In one other picture, the couple were seen kissing and in another, standing in from of a building on the night of the proposal.

Mr Eazi shared this photo on his Instagram with the caption: Who be dat guy wey dey chop lips like dat!! Lmao

Mr Eazi, known in real life as Oluwatosin Ajibade, has been dating Temi Otedola for five years.

In 2018, the musician recounted how he met his woman.

“I met Temi in London. It was an event; her sister invited me to an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge, and she said, oh, come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her,” he said.

MORE: