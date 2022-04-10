Ghanaian singer Camidoh, who has been trending over the weeks with his Sugarcane song, made it to the list of artistes who took to the stage at the West Hills Mall for Adom TV’s music reality show Nsoromma.

Even though he has been vibrant over the years Camidoh’s Sugarcane has been doing the magic for him, hence he decided to add it to his playlist at the music reality show.

Fans were singing the song word for word and it indeed proved the song has already become and an anthem in the country.

Camidoh meanwhile performed with Nsoromma finalists Daniel Antwi. They settled on Camidoh’s Dance with Me song and that was a jam for the excited crowd.

The icing on the cake was that of finalist Nhyira Akoto, who performed Camidoh’s smash hit Sugarcane with him.

Patrons sang along word for word as the duo gave off the jam of the moment at the West Hills Mall venue.