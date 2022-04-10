Gospel maestro Obaapa Christy formed part of the guest of artistes who were billed to perform at the Nsoromma Season 4 finals and it was such a beautiful side to watch her shakeup the space.

One thing that couldn’t go unnoticed were her choice of wardrobe – a sparkling blueish- gold attire.

Obaapa Christy proved that she has over a decade experience in the Ghanaian music sphere with regards to her crowd and microphone control.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at West Hills Mall double-charged as Nsoromma finalist Anita Anim shared the stage with her to perform The Glory song.

In no time, Keziah Adu also joined Obaa Christy to perform her hit song W’asue Me and the crowd went crazy for the performance.

After the showdown, Obaapa Christy expressed excitement for the show and thanked Adom TV for putting up a music reality show that is projecting talents of young kids in Ghana

