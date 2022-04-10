One of the vibrant highlife musicians in Ghana, Pat Thomas, gave out an electrifying performance during Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 4 finale that took place at the West Hills Mall.

Just as old wine tastes better with time, the highlife gem proved that age has only turned him into a highlife maestro with regards to the exciting performance he gave out to the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue.

Clad in his white hat, black-styled shirt and a white trouser, Pat Thomas showed class with the Highlife groove.

He didn’t perform alone, he took the stage with Nsoromma finalist Francisca Adom, Lady Theodora Pascal and Samuel Zik as they all sing the veteran musicians hit song Medo Wiase.

Pat Thomas and Francisca Adom perform together at Nsoromma Season 4 finale

Judges for the show, Akwaboah and Akosua Agyapong couldnt remain in their seat as they took to the dancefloor to exhibit their dancing skills. Meanwhile, Lady Theodora Pascal also had the opportunity to share the stage with Pat Thomas on the podium.

Right after Francisca Adom left the podium after performing Pat Thomas’s Medo Wiase song, Theodora came through to perform the music legend’s Odo Adaada Me song that was a hit back in the 90s.

Pat Thomas performs with Lady Theodora at Nsoromma Season 4 finale

Samuel Zik in a sync play performance also joined Pat Thomas to perform his Wonka song. It was a night of the Nsoromma finalists sharing the stage with the music star in grand style.

Pat Thomas blesses Nsoromma finalist Samzik at Nsoromma Season 4 finale

Pat Thomas at Nsoromma Season 4 finale